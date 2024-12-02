Over USD 40 mln worth of Bitcoin stolen from Binance

To carry out the security breach the hackers used a variety of methods and managed to get some user information such as two-factor authentication codes, which are required to log in to a Binance account. However, the cryptocurrency exchange was able to trace the stolen Bitcoin to a single wallet, it said.

Binance said the theft occurred from the companys “hot wallet”, which accounts for about 2% of its total Bitcoin holdings. A wallet is a digital means of storing cryptocurrency. A “hot wallet” is one that is connected to the internet as opposed to a “cold” one which stores digital coins offline.

Binance said it would cover the incident “in full” and no user funds will be affected, according to MSN Money.