Over half of cards issued globally are EMV-enabled, EMVCo finds

According to the report, the number of EMV payment cards in worldwide circulation increased by 1 billion over the previous 12 months to 7.1 billion. The data also demonstrates that 63.7% of all card-present transactions conducted across the world between January and December 2017 used EMV chip technology, increasing from 52.4% in 2016.

In addition, the report uncovers the following:

Regional EMV chip card adoption rate:

• Africa and the Middle East: 74.8%

• Asia Pacific: 45.7%

• Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean: 85.7%

• Europe Zone 1: 84.4%

• Europe Zone 2: 71.4%

• US: 58.5%

Percentage of card-present transactions that are EMV:

• Africa and the Middle East: 90.9%

• Asia Pacific: 54.4%

• Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean: 88.5%

• Europe Zone 1: 98.6%

• Europe Zone 2: 90.4%

• US: 41.2%

The Worldwide EMV Deployment Statistics is based on data obtained by American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa.