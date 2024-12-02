Over 80 percent of Canadian small businesses want more payment options

Businesses want more choice for their customers at point-of-sale and more options for their back-office payments to suppliers and vendors, such as e-transfers, e-wallets and digital currencies. Most importantly, small businesses want their payments to be safe and secure.

Key findings from the survey include:

81% of those surveyed are willing to integrate new technologies into their operations. Newer businesses are even keener, rising to 88% for those in operation 10 years or less.

61% would be willing to move away from cash , if they had other options.

67% would be willing to move away from cheques , if they had other options.

54% of businesses believe they are spending too much time on payment processing activities.

87% of small business owners think it is important that the payments industry continues to evolve.

The survey, entitled The Payments Pulse: Small Business Edition, was undertaken by Leger Marketing and Payments Canada between December 29, 2017 and January 10, 2018 and surveyed 303 Canadian small business owners.