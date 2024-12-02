Over 60k digital IDs sold on criminal market for USD 5 - USD 200

The stolen information may include: browser fingerprints, website user logins and passwords, cookies, credit card information, with the price varying from 5 to 200 dollars per profile, depending on the value of the stolen information, researchers reported for Bleeping Computer magazine.

The Genesis Store market comes with a built-in search panel which allows buyers to quickly find a specific profile using a wide assortment of filters and, even more importantly, a plugin for Chromium-based web browsers to quickly add the stolen digital profiles to one’s browser with a single mouse click.

More alarmingly, the Genesis Store operators also provide cybercriminals with the choice to generate random and unique fingerprints that can be used to login within online services that employ digital identity-based anti-fraud.

What makes digital identities a marketable commodity on cybercriminal markets is the fact that they are used to circumvent fraud detection systems put in place by online stores, banks, and various other services targeted by malicious actors.