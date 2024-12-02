Over 50 percent retailers to implement a unified commerce platform – study

According to a study conducted by the National Retail Federation, Ecommerce Europe and Ecommerce Foundation in partnership with Demandware, over the next 10 years, 86% of retailers surveyed plan to implement a unified commerce platform.

Other findings include:

• More than half (52%) foresee significant improvement to controllable items that directly impact margin, including inventory turn and returns

• Nearly half (46%) expect to see increases in brand value, specifically significant improvements due to positive impact on total customer value and their Net Promoter Score

• Nearly four in 10 (38%) believe significant improvements will occur in average order value, promotional redemption and conversion rates

• Two in five (45%) anticipate significant improvement in their ability to meet business demands faster and another 35% say they foresee IT efficiency improvements including data security, maintenance costs and infrastructure.

The National Retail Federation, Ecommerce Europe and Ecommerce Foundation teamed with industry partner Demandware to survey nearly 300 retail business and technology executives in the US, Europe and Australia in October 2014 to quantify the convergence of point-of-sale and ecommerce technology and its impact on digitizing the store.