Over 5 million payments affected by Visas June outage

The payments company said the disruption prevented many cardholders from making payments in Europe for 10 hours on June 1, Straits Time cited from a letter sent by Visa to a British parliamentary committee that is probing the matter.

The company apologised for the failure and outlined plans for a compensation scheme. The outage was caused by a partial failure of a switch in one of Visas data centres. It has since been fixed. Visa said there were 27.6 million transactions made in the UK during the disruption, of which 2.4 million failed to process properly.