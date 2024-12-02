Over 4,800 sites hit monthly by cybercriminals for payment data

High-profile victims of these attacks include airline BA and Ticketmaster. More established techniques involving ransomware and mining cryptocurrencies have proved less and less lucrative over time, Symantec said, and as a result online crime groups had turned to scooping payment data.

‘Attack codes’ are inserted either when sites fail to update core software to close loopholes or via insecure third-party apps, such as chat apps, analytics packages or other extras. The line of code enables attackers to monitor payment card info being entered and they siphon it off.

In 2018, Symantec had stopped more than 3.7 million form-jacking attacks. Ransomware was also still widely used, however infections from ransomware had fallen by 20% in 2018 compared with 2017.