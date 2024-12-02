Over 2.4 million sensitive customer records exposed by Dow Jones

Security researcher Bob Diachenko made the discovery, finding the exposed Dow Jones database exposed to all on an AWS Elasticsearch instance. The data included personal details relating to “government officials, politicians and people of political influence in every country” as well as their relatives, close associates and the companies to which they are linked, according to Silicon Angle.

Dow Jones confirmed the breach but blamed others, telling the security researcher that “at this time our review suggests this resulted from an authorized third party’s misconfiguration of an AWS server and the data is no longer available”, the online publication added.