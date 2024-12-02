Over 20 percent of ecommerce purchases in France happen via mobile

According to a report conducted by Criteo, mobile purchases represented more than 20% of all the ecommerce transactions Criteo assessed in France, slightly lower than the 24% average worldwide.

The study shows that many retailers in France are making mobile a priority with the result that over 50% of their transactions now come via that channel. Overall, the websites of French retailers optimized for mcommerce posted a conversion rate of 3.1%, compared with 1.5% for non-optimized websites.

Findings reveal that apps also played a major role as aids to mobile purchasing. Apps generated 47% of retailers’ mobile revenues during the period assessed, and 42% of last-minute mobile travel bookings were made with an app.

40% of digital purchases by residents in France involved at least two platforms or devices. Still, in 46% of cases, shoppers simply used several devices to consult the same retailer more than once before making a purchase. And even if consumers did most of their research on a desktop or laptop PC, 23% actually bought on a smartphone or tablet.

Smartphones were the device of choice for mobile shoppers, accounting for 42% of all m-commerce transactions.