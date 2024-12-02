Over 100 million bets exposed by unsecure online casino database

The database appeared to contain the betting information for numerous online casinos such as azur-casino.com, easybet.com, stakes.com, viproomcasino.com, casinogym.com, crazyfortune.com, luckyluke.com, and kahunacasino.com, BleepingComputer cited security researcher Justin Paine.

These casinos host traditional games such as online slot machines, poker, blackjack, and roulette, as well as arcade-like games that allow players to earn money by playing.

Though it is not known who managed the database, many of the referenced casinos operate under a parent company called Mountberg, based out of Cyprus.

The leaked information included the personal information (name, email address, partial credit card numbers, the bet amount, etc.) of a bettor, and the affiliates’ balances, deposits, withdrawals, and bets. Personal info of bettors could be used to scam individuals, perform identity theft, or to try and gain access to the user’s accounts via social engineering.

Nevertheless, in order to prevent this database from being used for malicious purposes, BleepingComputer had decided to not publish this story until the database was secured.