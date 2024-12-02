OvationCXM, Shopwave partner for US expansion

Expanding its reach in North America, Shopwave’s collaboration with OvationCXM is set to improve customer journeys with AI-powered functionality and personalisation.





OvationCXM, Shopwave collaboration and what it entails for US retail

Based on the information detailed in the press release, OvationCXM will drive the distribution of Shopwave’s retail POS software platform across its ISO, ISV, and bank customers. Concomitantly, Shopwave is set to leverage OvationCXM’s CXM platform to orchestrate and power simplified onboarding and activation journeys for its new merchants, while simultaneously looking to strengthen the existing relationships and satisfaction of current merchants.

Commenting on the announcement, Shopwave Founder & CEO Ben Brown advised that the company differentiates its platform by providing a suite of products that ‘compound in value’ for merchants when used together, helping deliver an improved customer experience together with increased revenue. As per their statement, leveraging OvationCXM’s journey-building and AI-based knowledge capabilities is thought to be a ‘win-win’ for the business in helping drive an increased transformation of the traditional merchant POS experience for all-size merchants, being enabled to address their needs in a more confident and expedited manner.











Ovation CXM’s CXM Engine provides businesses with a single platform for orchestrating and managing end-to-end customer journeys that include connections to internal and third-party people and systems, together with knowledge management and conversational AI capabilities. Having all touchpoints and engagements threaded into a single view provides organisations with increased transparency and the ability to fix the customer experience in real-time. Additionally, more cohesion and visibility within a customer journey helps boost revenue, decrease operating costs, and increase product penetration, as well as customer satisfaction and trust in a business.

Adding on the collaboration, Glen Kelley, Chief Revenue Officer for OvationCXM advised that customer-centricity is imperative when talking about the success of a business, and the partnership is thought to help mark a new step in setting the standard for POS services for all companies, no matter the size. As Shopwave provides a full-service retail SaaS platform for food and retail brands globally, the OvationCXM spokesperson believes that its clients will be looking forward to providing their retail merchants with this software.





OvationCXM, Shopwave strategy and offering

A dba under Boomtown Network, OvationCXM is a CXM platform that aims to help businesses together with their partner ecosystems with the delivery of improved customer experiences with full visibility and precise controls. CXM Engine includes pre-built third-party ecosystem connectors, customer journey orchestration and automation tools, knowledge delivery and conversational AI, helping deliver simplicity at scale, expedited time-to-revenue, and increased NPS scores, amongst others.

Shopwave is an intelligent retail platform that connects technology with an easy-to-use iPad POS. The platform helps integrate retail systems in an easy manner, looking to strengthen their offering and enable the business to focus on providing an improved customer experience.