















Launched by Amadeus, a travel technology company, Outpayce, which currently holds a licence in Spain, is set to leverage Mambu’s cloud banking platform to launch its multi-currency digital wallet solution and optimise the end-to-end travel payments experience. When obtaining its EMI licence, the company aimed to utilise Mambu due to the latter’s ability to support financial institutions in modernising their operations, as well as for its worldwide presence, with the firm operating in more than 65 countries.Moreover, considering its position in the travel industry, Outpayce needed a core banking system that could support an increased volume of transactions and current accounts. By running on Mambu, the financial institution intends to configure, launch, and improve a suite of financial products via its self-service, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform from the cloud. In addition, with the help of its EMI licence and by being supported by Mambu, Outpayce is set to offer and expand its payment services in Spain and across the EU in the forthcoming period.

What are Outpayce and Mambu’s plans?

According to Outpayce’s officials, the financial institution works with customers across the travel industry and aims to provide them with user-friendly payment solutions that simplify their payment process. The decision to partner with Mambu was based on the latter’s cloud-native approach, the suite of products it could assist, and its previous execution record. By utilising Mambu’s SaaS model, Outpayce intends to update its platform in real time, enabling it to focus on developing its solutions.



Furthermore, representatives from Mambu underlined that the current move supports Outpayce’s objective of providing Embedded Finance services. Through the company’s scalable and flexible approach, Outpayce is set to be able to serve multiple digital payment use cases and facilitate the integration of optimised technologies. Also, as part of a later phase, the financial institution plans to focus on expanding its offering to further serve its worldwide network of customers. At the time of the announcement, the Mambu implementation is underway, while the go-live is projected in the coming months.