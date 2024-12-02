Outbound Chinese tourists continue to embrace mobile payments, survey finds

Nielsen released 2018 trends of Chinese mobile payment in outbound tourism in cooperation with Alipay, which surveyed more than 2,800 Chinese travellers and over 1,200 overseas merchants.

The report found that on their most recent overseas trips, Chinese tourists paid for 32% of transactions using mobile payment, overtaking cash for the first time. In addition, 58% of surveyed merchants said that after adopting Alipay, their foot traffic increased, while 56% claimed improved sales.

Other key findings include: