Outages at HSBC, Tesco Bank apps leave customers locked out of accounts

On DownDetector, a website that aims to announce the public when technical outages occur, there are 419 reports of problems with HSBC with key issues being internet banking (64%) and mobile banking (35%), according to Forecast Wire. When it comes to Tesco Bank, there are 137 reports of issues with key problems again centring on online banking (65%), mobile banking (33%), and the website (1%).

Tesco Bank has confirmed to The Sun that it is experiencing issues although it could not tell us what’s gone wrong or how many customers are affected, the online publication adds. So far, HSBC has tweeted to say ‘some customers are having problems using online and mobile banking’ and that it is ‘working hard to fix this’.