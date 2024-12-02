Ouro selects Bnext as strategic issuer in Europe

Ouro's array of payment solutions include the Netspend brand, serving underserved US consumers with prepaid debit options, and X World Wallet, a multicurrency wallet and payment application that rewards international travellers and digital nomads seeking enhanced convenience and value.

Together, Ouro and Bnext will roll out a range of products, programmes, and partnerships developed and processed by Ouro’s multilingual and multi-currency payments processing platform, and issued by Bnext – including prepaid, debit, digital wallets, and other innovative products under development – in Spain and across Europe. The partnership supports Ouro’s strategic focus on innovation, growth, and expansion to global markets.

Commenting on this partnership, officials from Ouro said the Bnext team has a proven track record of innovation and understanding of the customer needs of a growing European market for next generation payment products and services. Their entrepreneurial spirit, combined with their technical capabilities and ability to deliver products across European markets make them a perfect partner for Ouro’s ambitious goals.











Bnext and Ouro's collaborative success

Bnext and Ouro began their collaboration in 2023 with the launch and distribution of the Correos Prepaid Mastercard product across 2,389 Correos Spanish Post offices throughout Spain. Bnext holds an electronic money issuer license issued by the Bank of Spain and passports to the 27 member states in the EU and Norway. Bnext also holds a Principal Membership from Mastercard.

Representatives from Bnext said their Correos experience demonstrated Ouro’s sincere commitment to put financial services within reach for everyone, and the speed and impact their joint innovations can make on markets they serve.

Launched in March 2023, the Correos Prepaid Mastercard is a globally accepted, prepaid debit account customers can access with a card and mobile app to manage their finances, direct deposit salaries and government benefits, spend in stores and online, transfer funds, and open a Spanish bank account. They can also withdraw cash from ATMs and from Correos’ network of offices throughout Spain.