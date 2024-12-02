Otto Group teams up with PowaTag to secure modern retail market

The partnership will provide millions of customers of the Otto Group with a quick way to shop and engage with its brands online, in-store and on the go.

With m-commerce sales set to reach USD 626 billion per annum in less than two years time, the free mobile app enables users to complete purchases in seconds by interacting with triggers including QR codes, beacons, audio signals as well as through links found on social media.

The Otto Group is made up of 123 companies, including OTTO, Bonprix, Crate & Barrel and Freemans Grattan. The Otto Group also owns Hermes Group, which is Germanys independent home delivery operator. The brands working with the Otto Group also operate over 400 brick-and-mortar stores worldwide. The partnership with PowaTag will allow the Otto Group to optimise these assets and offer a true omnichannel experience.

PowaTag`s most recent solution uses visual recognition technology, which allows consumers to go from hovering their smartphone camera over printed material to a completed purchase within a few seconds, all using pre-saved transaction data.