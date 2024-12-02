OTI receives Visa certification for its WAVE NFC device

The Wave is an audio jack plug-in NFC payment service, suitable for a number of applications and markets including mobile payments (debit, credit, e-purse), e-ticketing for transportation and events, PKI support, loyalty and e-coupon programs, healthcare applications and access control.

OTIs Wave can be used for electronic payment transactions even when disconnected from a customers device. When the pre-paid balance is running low, the Wave can be plugged into a smartphone to add additional money into the Waves ePurse.

The compliance recognition from Visa indicates the OTI WAVE is approved for issuance worldwide and that the OTI WAVE met certain operational characteristics, including the Visa Mobile Contactless Payment Specification and EMVCo’s Contactless Communication Protocol Specification.

OTI is focused on developing solutions around the world to address NFC payments, petroleum payment and management, cashless parking fee collection systems and mass transit ticketing.

In recent news, On Track Innovations has received certification from Isis, a mobile commerce joint venture created by AT&T, T-Mobile USA and Verizon Wireless, for OTIs complete line of Saturn NFC-enabled sales terminals and software.