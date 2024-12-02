OTI provides NFC, cashless payment solutions for earlier-generation iPhones

OTIs WAVE audio-jack plug-in device is a solution that turns earlier-generation iPhones and iPads into NFC-enabled payment devices, and has received certification from a number of payment companies, including Visa and MasterCard.

Using the OTI WAVE solution, card issuers, handset original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators are able to provide NFC-enabled mobile payment solutions to new and existing iPhone models.

The secure element of OTIs WAVE device connects to a smartphones operating system via the audio jack, allowing PIN code authentication and over-the-air (OTA) provisioning functionalities, including loading of card data, reloading electronic cash, remote personalization, firmware updates, and the capability to add new applets.

OTIs NFC Insert is another off-the-shelf NFC-enablement solution comprised of a thin film NFC antenna that connects to the iPhone operating system via the SIM card. The antenna folds onto the backside of the iPhone where it is protected by any standard case. Several mobile operators around the world are currently piloting this NFC add-on.

OTI, a global provider of near field communication and cashless payment solutions, is focused on developing solutions around the world to address NFC payments, petroleum payment and management, cashless parking fee collection systems and mass transit ticketing.