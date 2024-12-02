OTI, Mictrotronic partner on NFC payments

The companies will introduce a product that integrates Microtronics e-vending and closed-loop payment product into OTIs CONNECT 3000 telemetry device and line of TRIO and UNO NFC cashless readers.

The system will offer vending operators a unified product that accepts traditional credit and debit cards, as well as prepaid NFC payment cards and wearables.

What`s more, Microtronic will incorporate its e-vending mobile payment and marketing product into OTIs CONNECT 3000. This will enable vending consumers to download the e-vending mobile app and scan QR codes on vending machines to purchase products.

The app will notify consumers of special promotions, loyalty rewards or any type of marketing information. The CONNECT 3000 device will enable vending operators to view and manage their inventory, as well as support the vending business lifecycle management process.