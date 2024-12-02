OTI enters Australian market to provide cashless payments solutions

OTI will deliver cashless payments in cooperation with Vend Access, a provider of technology and solutions for vending and unattended machine operators in Australia, and with Card Access Services, a payment gateway and processor for Australian and international businesses.

Vend Access will distribute OTI’s otiMetry solution which includes advanced NFC-based cashless readers and a state-of-the-art telemetry system. Card Access Services will provide the gateway and processing services for otiMetry systems installed and operated by Vend Access.

Vend Access is expected to initiate commercial installations of the integrated solution by Q4 2016.