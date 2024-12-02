OTI enables NFC ticketing to a railway system in Poland

Integrated OTI NFC contactless card readers allow travellers and commuters to use any NFC-enabled credit/debit card or mobile device to recharge their prepaid phone cards issued by mobile network operators in Poland.

Currently supported prepaid cards include those issued by T-Mobile, Heyah, Play, Plus, Orange, NJU Mobile and Lycamobile. The machines accept traditional credit/debit card and cash payments and will also support OTIs new WAVEdevice that makes any mobile device NFC-capable.

Over the last year, the ASEC automated ticketing network has enabled 62 million trips on the Mazovia Railway. ASECs ticket-vending machines are located in highly trafficked railway stations or stops and can be used 24/7. The transaction is enabled by epay Poland, a division of global electronic payments provider and distributor Euronet Worldwide.

In recent news, On Track Innovations (OTI), has unveiled that its OTI WAVE technology has been certified for inclusion in Visa’s Compliant Products List. The OTI WAVE is an NFC add-on for smartphones, tablets and PCs.