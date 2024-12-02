OTE joins European research project on digital identity protection

The project ensures security in storing and managing sensitive identity data in a cloud-based environment, by using cryptography methods. Co-funded by the European Unions Horizon 2020 programme, it also creates applications that aim to improve identity management mechanisms, as well as to develop a protected information exchange network for sectors, such as e-health, e-government and e-business.

OTE Group develops pilot platforms, and it contributes to the definition of technical requirements, standards, systems architecture, and to the overall evaluation of the project. Furthermore, OTE is in charge with the dissemination and exploitation of the projects outcome, and with the shaping of the business model.