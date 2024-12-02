OT selected by QUI! Group for MasterCard smart payment cards

QUI! Group will provide consumers with smart payment cards in order to dematerialize traditional paper vouchers and optimize invoicing and administration processes for merchants for faster reimbursement.

OT has been selected to provide the payment cards and to personalize them. Thanks to these cards, consumers will no longer need to use paper luncheon vouchers; they will remotely load money into their specifically designed reloadable prepaid banking cards and use them to pay in the same way as they use their personal payment cards issued by banks.

OT is a digital security solutions provider for the mobility space. OT is present in the payment, telecommunications and identity markets, and it provides end-to-end solutions in the smart transactions, mobile financial services, machine-to-machine, digital identity and transport and access control fields.