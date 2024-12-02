OT receives MasterCard, Visa certifications of Canada service center

OT’s Canada facility has achieved full compliance with MasterCard and Visa requirements, being authorized to perform chip personalization, card personalization, card embossing, card encoding and card mailing.

OT’s service center is set to personalize secure devices and documents including EMV and magnetic stripe cards, as well as SIM cards and identification credentials for customers throughout Canada.

In recent news, Oberthur Technologies has launched MasterCard dual interface contactless payment card, dubbed Chrysalis Fly v3.0.