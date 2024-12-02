OT PEARL eSE equips nubia Z7 to enable China UnionPay m-payment service

Users of nubia Z7 do not need to change or add any hardware; they can download their CUP banking card Over-The-Air onto OT’s embedded secure element resident in the nubia Z7. Users can then pay with their smartphone, by waving it above any of the 3 million contactless payment terminals in China.

China UnionPay is an organization regrouping 175 banks and financial institutions in China and nubia is a manufacturer of smartphones.

In recent news, SecureKey, an identity and authentication service provider, has entered an agreement with Oberthur Technologies to deliver combined solutions to the mobile identity service market.