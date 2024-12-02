OT partners Swatch to enable contactless payment in Brazil

The partnership enables Swatch Bellamy users to make payments by waving their watch close to contactless terminals enabled for NFC (near field communication) technology.

OT will provide its FlyBuySE (secure element) - NFC chip embedded in the watch - and the personalization of the product credit card data. OTs FlyBuySE is fully integrated within Swatch Bellamy watches, enabling contactless payments and transactions.

After buying the Bellamy Swatch, the owner automatically gets an account and an associated debit card with Brazil Pré Pagos. To activate it, owners need to enter their data in the bank’s website, and credit the account following the rules defined by the bank, to then be able to make contactless transactions.