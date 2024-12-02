OT, Myanmar Mobile Money launch mobile financial services

The national mobile money service, offered in both English and Myanmar, is based on OT’s MoreMagic m:Wallet. It includes person-to-person transfer, agent-assisted cash-in/-out, air time top-up, salary disbursements, and merchant payments.

In recent news, Oberthur Technologies has entered a partnership with mBank, an entity affiliated to the PlaNet Finance group that aims to enhance financial inclusion through mobile technology, to offer mobile branchless banking in emerging markets.