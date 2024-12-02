OT, Ingenico to showcase a NFC-based loyalty solution

This collaboration between both companies is set to enable retailers to eliminate plastic cards and paper coupons.

With this solution, mobile operators are enabled to offer a added value service on the SIM cards that will be accepted by merchants. For end-users, the solution translates into having the coupons stored on their mobile phones. They also can download the coupons on the go.

In recent news, Oberthur Technologies has unveiled its involvement as the supplier of the NFC SIM card dubbed ‘dragonFly’, in a NFC commercial project jointly launched by four operators in Russia.