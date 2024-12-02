OT, four mobile operators partner for NFC public transportation payments launch in Russia

The project concerns public transportation payments in Kazan, Russia. It is jointly implemented by four mobile operators, namely MTS, MegaFon, Vimpelcom and Rostelecom alongside the local transport system operator.

OT participates in this project as the supplier of NFC SIM cards in the first phase of project with embedded transport and payment applets. The electronic transport purse released on the SIM card is compatible with the current MIFARE-based ticketing solution ‘Transport Card.

In recent news, Oberthur Technologies has received the MasterCard and Visa certifications of its service center in Ontario, Canada.