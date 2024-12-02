OT enables contactless payment with Swatch in Switzerland

Customers will be able to pay waving their Swatch Bellamy watch close to contactless terminals.

OT’s FlyBuySE (Secure Element) is fully integrated within Swatch Bellamy watches and provides security while enabling payments and transactions. OT’s latest portfolio covers a broad range of payment networks and applications (such as payment, security access, transport) and can be embedded in many different types of wearables.

With this partnership between Swatch and OT, Swatch Bellamy holders can perform contactless transactions with an innovative alternative to cash. Their watch remains as stylish as before, while embedding the latest payment technologies.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) is a global provider of embedded security software products and services.