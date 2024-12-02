OSF Global Services launches new digital webstore for Openyard.com

The webstore is based on the Magento Enterprise Edition ecommerce platform and it enables Openyard. Magento Enterprise Edition serves as the hub for the retailer’s ecommerce operations, with extensions and third-party applications providing additional custom functionality.

Openyard is an online retailer specializing in field items such as goals and bleachers for a variety of sports, with a list of customers ranging from individuals to universities and governments.

OSF is an advisor and technology integrator to clients in 17 countries across North America, Europe and Asia. The company deals in application development and technology integration across markets including ecommerce, customer relationship management (CRM) and Cloud.

Magento is an open source ecommerce web application.