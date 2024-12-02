OSell leads state-regulated cross-border ecommerce service

The platform, which integrates a series of related enterprises, will be connected to the Humen port customs clearance information platform. This connection will be the completion of the custom clearance of cross-border ecommerce platform regulated by the the General Administration of Customs.

The platform allows four new types of customers clearance services, namely the general export, special-zone export, direct purchase of imports, and online shopping bonded imports. It connects the e-port with cross-border ecommerce companies and governments, and helps ecommerce companies get legal customs clearance, quicken the settlement, and tax refund.

OSell points out that traditional cross-border e-commerce is a gray-zone when it comes to customs clearance. Furthermore, there is no guarantee of any after-sale service or return policy, or even product quality. To tackles this problem, OSell came up with the idea of the e-commercialization of foreign trade. The company argued that only those under proper regulation can be protected by state law and provide better products.

Currently, the traditional distribution network hinders Chinese brands from penetrating into international markets.

OSell serves the Chinese cross-border e-commerce industry. In the international market, it has set up branches in Russia, Brazil, Indonesia, Canada and Australia.

