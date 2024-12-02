



By leveraging Orum’s Deliver API, businesses and financial institutions are set to be able to integrate to a single API that augments and orchestrates payments utilising Visa Direct and other local real-time payment options. Additionally, US customers can use Orum’s Deliver solution to widen their reach of bank accounts in the region through a linked debit card.











The news comes just a few days after Orum went live with FedACH, the Federal Reserve’s automated clearing house service, with the company being set to add FedNow and FedWire solutions. The move came as part of the company’s money movement API, Deliver, with the solutions focusing on orchestrating and optimising fund transfers via Federal Reserve payment rails on behalf of banking institutions.





Orum’s Deliver API solution

The decision to add Visa Direct to Orum’s Deliver API comes after the company received extensive requests from its customers, with them demanding card rails to be added into a unified solution. By partnering with Visa, Orum intends to continue to advance the capabilities of Deliver API while also expanding its offerings. Among the capabilities of the Deliver API solution, Orum mentions: