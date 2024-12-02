Orlando Credit Union and Fort Point launch new merchant services







The new merchant services will enable businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile payments, and ecommerce transactions. Fort Point Payments, a company specialising in payment processing technology, will enable these services, ensuring that Orlando Credit Union's Business and Commercial banking members have access to secure and efficient payment solutions.

Officials from Orlando Credit Union said they are happy to launch their merchant services, powered by Fort Point Payments. This service is a testament to their commitment to supporting local businesses with innovative tools that drive growth and efficiency. By integrating Fort Point Payments' cutting-edge technology, they're able to offer a seamless payment experience that helps businesses grow.

Fort Point Payments has a reputation for its advanced payment processing solutions and customer support. The company's technology will enable Orlando Credit Union to provide a comprehensive suite of services that enhance payment acceptance and business operations.





What does Fort Point Payments do?

Fort Point Payments operates a network of companies within the payment card industry, focusing on various specialised services. These include providing high-risk merchant services for both domestic and offshore processing, offering contingency fee-based cost management consulting for electronic payments, and delivering cloud-based virtual terminals for B2B and B2G merchants. Additionally, the company provides ACH debit account services and mobile payment solutions, catering to a broad range of clients with diverse payment processing needs.





More information about Orlando Credit Union

Orlando Credit Union is a financial institution that provides a range of banking services to individuals and businesses. These services typically include personal and business checking and savings accounts, loans (such as auto loans, personal loans, mortgages, and business loans), credit cards, online and mobile banking, and investment and financial planning services.