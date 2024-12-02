Orion Payment Systems, SecureNet to offer omni-channel payments technology

Via the partnership, Orion merchants will be able to accept payments at point-of-sale, online or on a mobile device through a single merchant account.

New SecureNet PayOS features like integrated inventory management and real-time business analytics will empower Orion merchants to accept payments anywhere, while giving them the data they need to grow their business.

Orion is a full-service provider of credit and debit card payment processing and related business services to the merchant community. Orion offers a one-stop shop designed to provide merchants with services, technology and customer service. The company has been acquiring merchant accounts through a network of independent sales agents since 2000.

