Origence partners with Tesla





Following this announcement, the companies will combine their suite of services and expertise in order to provide credit union financing to Electric Vehicle (EV) buyers across the United States, through the Tesla website. In addition, customers and purchasers of Tesla will be given the possibility to benefit from more options through credit union financing when seeking for affordable and secure monthly payments.

By making credit union financing available at the point of purchase, EV customers will be enabled to easily access competitive rates and extended financing terms, both being important factors in the process of providing clients with capabilities and options to lower their overall monthly payments. Clients who shop for Tesla vehicles are expected to be provided with financing options when reserving or purchasing a Model Y, Model 3, Model X, Model S, or Cybertruck vehicles. The process needs to take place on Tesla’s website or the company’s mobile applications.







More information on the partnership

The addition of credit union financing aims to make convenient point-of-sale (POS) financing available to several credit union members and clients who want to benefit from low-rate financing options. The companies will focus on meeting the evolving needs, preferences, and demands of their customers, while also remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the local industry.

Throughout this collaboration, Origence is set to leverage its new license subsidiary, the FI Connect tool, in order to purchase and place retail contracts with partner credit unions across the nation. FI Connect represents an independent subsidiary of Origence that was developed in order to bring borrowers, retailers, and credit unions together in order to provide convenient and safe financing right at point-of-sale. By using this feature, when a client finances their vehicle through the use of FI Connect on the Tesla website, the contract will be purchased and serviced by a credit union in a secure and immediate manner.

At the same time, Tesla aims to make their cars more affordable for credit union members with price adjustments. This will take place with FI Connect, as EV buyers and customers will be given the possibility to receive affordable financing through credit unions.