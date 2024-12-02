Orgill selects Unilog as its ecommerce partner

The first website to go live under this new partnership is Town & Country Hardware (www.townandcountryhardware.com). Unilog delivered a new ecommerce site supporting more than 90,000 unique products. The site allows the serving of customers by listing what there is in-store and what can be ordered from suppliers, with local pricing and availability.

In addition, the partnership with Unilog will allow Orgill to provide a new digital catalog of more than 150,000 items with descriptions and content. Dealers will be able to subscribe to this new digital content and display it on their website for informational purposes or for online sales.