OrganiMark, Sweetbridge to enable trade finance for sustainable cotton

Established in 2008, OrganiMark describes itself as a value chain solutions provider that specialises in integration and optimisation models to meet the demands of increasingly sophisticated consumer markets, rapid technology development, and stakeholders. OrganiMark reported that it achieves all of this by creating a sustainable business through fair trade and the formation of strategic partnerships.

OrganiMark officials have stated that Sweetbridge brings the benefit of crypto-economics and blockchain, combined with a global go-to marketing strategy, enabling the company to deliver the services clients are looking for at scale. OrganiMark’s integrated value chain programme and supporting platform deliver traceability across an entire industry from resource to retail, the company says.