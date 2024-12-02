Ordway announces partnership with Avalara

As a result of this partnership, Ordway customers can now choose Avalara’s AvaTax to more accurately calculate applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for every billing line item, in real-time.

The newly certified integration with AvaTax expands upon the Ordway platform tax calculation functionality. This optional integration further reduces manual work associated with calculating and collecting state and local taxes. Also, Ordway customers licensing Avalara CertCapture can link Ordway customers to exemption certificates collected and maintained within Avalara.

Ordway is now an Avalara Certified partner. Certified partners pass a series of criteria developed by Avalara to ensure the connector’s performance and reliability, thereby helping mutual customers benefit from a frictionless experience with Avalara’s tax compliance solutions.