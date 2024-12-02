orderbird raises USD 10 mln series B funding round

Alongside ConCardis there are also private investors from the US and Luxemburg as well as early investors. The money will be used to enhance its product portfolio and advance its international expansion.

orderbird and ConCardis has formed a strategic and operational partnership in order to strengthen their market position within mobile POS solutions. ConCardis introduced in August 2014 its own mobile payment solution called ConCardis OptiPay; joint product development is planned in the future.

Founded in 2011, orderbird is an iPad POS system for the hospitality industry. Approximately 2,700 customers (restaurants, cafés, bars, clubs, ice cream shops and beer gardens) in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland are already using the orderbird POS system.

ConCardis is a joint venture between German banks and savings banks and is a European provider of cashless payments, with some 30 years of experience in the field of card acceptance. The company serves 230,000 customers in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Benelux, providing a full range of debit and credit card payment services to around 400,000 points-of-sale in face-to-face retailing as well as in ecommerce and mail order. The payment institute is authorised by the German regulatory authority BaFin.