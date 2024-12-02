orderbird integrates NFC technology into mPOS solution

The newly developed Chip-and-PIN card reader allows for secure card payments and contactless payments via cards or smartphones equipped with a NFC-Chip.

Founded in 2011, orderbird is an iPad POS system for the hospitality industry. Approximately 2,700 customers (restaurants, cafés, bars, clubs, ice cream shops and beer gardens) in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland are already using the orderbird POS system.

ConCardis is a joint venture between German banks and savings banks and is a European provider of cashless payments, with some 30 years of experience in the field of card acceptance. The company serves 230,000 customers in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Benelux, providing a full range of debit and credit card payment services to around 400,000 points-of-sale in face-to-face retailing as well as in ecommerce and mail order. The payment institute is authorised by the German regulatory authority BaFin.