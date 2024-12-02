Payment orchestration platform Orchestr has officially rolled out its operations, aiming to support global merchants in optimising and expanding their payment capabilities across markets.

Designed to unify fragmented payment processes, reduce unnecessary costs, and provide merchants with full control and visibility over their payment flows, Orchestr aims to improve merchants' operations. The company plans to focus on simplifying payments and meeting the needs, demands, and preferences of customers. Using a modular design and aiming for easy implementation, Orchestr seeks to be a partner for businesses that want to enhance their payment systems without facing unnecessary complexities.

Orchestr’s offering

Orchestr provides businesses with a unified gateway to connect with their preferred providers, route transactions more optimally, and minimise friction for their users. Among the key capabilities of the platform, the company emphasised:

Smart transaction routing to augment approval rates and decrease fees;

Unified integration layer that reduces tech overhead;

Real-time monitoring and reporting across payment partners;

Support for refunds, chargebacks, and reconciliation flows;

Built-in compliance and risk management tools.

Currently, Orchestr is working with international merchants across several verticals, including ecommerce, digital entertainment, travel, digital services, and financial platforms. Having entities in both Bulgaria and the UK, the company is committed to assisting clients across Europe and worldwide.

Furthermore, Orchestr aims to expand its partner network in the coming period, actively working on onboarding payment service providers (PSPs), acquirers, and banks that share its goal of transparent, merchant-focused payments. Commenting on the news, representatives from Orchestr underlined their company’s mission to empower merchants to develop their own strategies, integrate providers, and adapt more efficiently to the market. Additionally, the company is focused on supporting control, flexibility, and growth, enabling businesses to benefit from infrastructure that allows them to expand their operations.