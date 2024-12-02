



Orchestr is designed to unify fragmented payment processes, eliminate unnecessary costs, and offer merchants complete control and visibility over their payment flows.











From card acquiring and alternative payment methods to Open-Banking and crypto integration, Orchastr aims to offer businesses a unified gateway to connect with their preferred providers, route transactions more efficiently, and reduce friction for their customers.





Potential benefits for users

Some of Orchestr’s key features include:

Optimal transaction routing to improve approval rates and reduce fees;

A unified integration layer that reduces technical costs;

Real-time monitoring and reporting across all payment partners;

Complete support for refunds, chargebacks, and reconciliation flows;

Built-in compliance and risk management tools.

Orchestr is already working with international merchants across various sectors, including ecommerce, digital entertainment, travel, digital services, and financial platforms. The company plans to expand its partner network and is actively onboarding PSPs, acquirers, and banks that aim to offer transparent and optimal payment solutions for merchants.





Global payments landscape

The cross-border payments industry has become increasingly efficient and accessible. From retail to B2B payments, global payment transactions are transforming the way companies interact, allowing them to expand their operations worldwide.

The global cross-border payments market was valued at USD 194 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 320 trillion by 2032. Moreover, the payment volumes are anticipated to increase by 5% annually until 2027, reaching a market size of USD 250 trillion.

As part of these developments, bank-based cross-border payments are gradually declining, accounting for 30% of transaction volumes, as fintech and digital platforms are increasingly used by clients.