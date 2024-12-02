Orbyt has acquired Telia's eInvoice services in Finland

This strategic acquisition strengthens Orbyt’s position in the Finnish market, materially accelerating the growth of the combined entity, and enhances its commitment to providing exceptional value to its customers thanks to its innovative solutions.











Pioneering accounts receivable automation for seamless billing

The Orbyt platform is tailored to the needs of large enterprise invoice senders and an extensive distribution partner network. The company focuses on selected key verticals that are characterised by large customer bases and recurring digital invoicing needs, such as financial services, debt collection, telecom, utilities, insurers, as well as the public sector.

Orbyt’s objective is to become established as the leading European accounts receivable automation provider with deep payment integration capabilities. This investment and business combination represents a significant step in the company’s mission and growth trajectory to further accelerate the journey to provide enterprises Office of the CFO digitisation solutions while also improving the customer experience for both consumer and business billing activities.





Augmenting operations in the Finnish market

The strategic rationale behind this acquisition aligns with Orbyt’s goal to become a main provider of invoicing and payment solutions for the Finnish market. By partnering with Telia Talous, Orbyt gains a wealth of expertise and resources, allowing for the development of new service offerings and an even stronger focus on its suite of technological innovation.

Orbyt helps to drive digitalisation, optimising clients’ cash flows, as well as providing tangible support to its client base, enabling them to achieve ESG targets, including the reduction of environmental carbon footprints through a reduction in the amount of printed papers used on a daily basis. Furthermore, Orbyt also supports customers in their preferred payment channels by providing them with an advanced invoicing experience.

As part of this acquisition, all staff from Telia Talous will transfer to Orbyt, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of services for existing customers. Orbyt is committed to preserving the relationships and trust that Telia Talous has built with its clients over the years.

Commenting on the acquisition, officials from Telia said that the transaction is in line with Telia’s strategy to transform and simplify its business and operations. They believe that the best opportunities for the further development of Telia Talous services and solutions for the benefit of the customers will be under Orbyt’s ownership, as producing and offering this kind of services are at the very core of Orbyt’s business.