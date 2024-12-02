OrboGraph partners with NICE Actimize to join its X-Sight Marketplace

The X-Sight Marketplace is a financial crime risk management-focused ecosystem, designed to assist financial services organisations evaluate new point solutions and move to stay on top of a challenging regulatory and criminal environment.

OrboGraph’s flagship solution for check fraud prevention is called Anywhere Fraud, and it applies image analysis (automated signature verification, check stock validation, check style analysis) with optional transaction analysis (data analytics) to on-us and transit checks for identification of counterfeits, forgeries, and alterations in real-time or batch processing. The image analysis technology scores the check image considering fraudulent attributes, then feeds the results to fraud review and case management systems for final decisioning.

Anywhere Fraud integrated into the NICE Actimize Integrated Fraud Management Platform, IFM-X, enables financial service organisations to: