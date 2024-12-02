Orange Polska, mBank to create a mobile retail bank

Financial services are set to be provided under the Orange brand. The start of the offer is planned for H2 2014.

The offer will be aimed at individual customers, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises. It is set to include mobile payments, current accounts, loans, deposits, and credit and debit cards.

Orange Polska is set to be responsible for marketing and acquisition of customers to this joint venture, while mBank is going to provide banking services to the customers. For this purpose the bank will establish a new branch that will be part of its existing structure.

Cooperation between the operator and the bank means that customers are set to be able to use banking services via mobile devices as well as on-line platform. It will be possible to become a customer by installing the app in a mobile phone or by opening a bank account.

In recent news, Orange, a global mobile operator, has launched Orange Cash in Spain, a rechargeable prepaid card from MasterCard that can be used within smartphones or as a traditional payment card.