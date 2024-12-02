Orange, MTN roll out pan-African mobile money interoperability

Mowali makes it possible to send money between mobile money accounts issued by any mobile money provider, in real time and at a low cost.

Mowali connects financial service providers and customers in one inclusive network. It functions as an industry utility, open to any mobile money provider in Africa, including banks, money transfer operators and other financial service providers. In addition, it benefits from the reach of MTN Mobile Money and Orange Money, bringing together over 100 million mobile money accounts and mobile money operations in 22 of sub-Saharan Africa’s 46 markets. The digital payment infrastructure is ready to enable interoperability between digital financial service providers beyond MTN and Orange operations and markets, to support the existing 338 million mobile money accounts in Africa.

According to Africa News, the GSMA supports the Mowali initiative as interoperability at this scale is seen as an accelerator for both financial inclusion and mobile money usability across Africa.