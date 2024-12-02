Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt selects FIS to deploy m-payment app

Under the terms of the agreement, FIS will provide Orange Leaf with a mobile-based retail experience solution that includes payment functionalities, loyalty rewards, offer redemption and others. Orange Leaf stores will begin rolling out the app later this year to its 300 nationwide locations.

FIS Mobile Wallet allows retailers to provide modern payment functionalities to their customers, within their own branded mobile apps. This gives stores, restaurants and other retailers the ability to leverage their mobile channel. FIS Mobile Wallet is cloud-based, storing a user’s credentials in the cloud and transmitting them only during a transaction.

In January 2014, financial institution Guaranty Bank has selected FIS to deploy an integrated suite of solutions, including core banking and the full digital suite of FIS online, mobile and tablet solutions.