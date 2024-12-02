Orange launches the super-app `Max it' for African markets





Developed by the Orange teams in Africa, ‘Max it’ is designed to be a portal for mobile services that simplifies the digital experience and eases the daily activities for all users on the continent, whether they are Orange customers or not.

Orange aims to make this platform accessible to everyone, having Orange Money as the payment base while accepting other solutions for paying for purchases via the super-app. Also, `Max` is available in different languages and incorporates local specificities for a larger inclusion.









How Orange’s super-app `Max it’ is used in Africa and the Middle East

Through `Max it’, Orange is leveraging its long-standing roots in Africa and the Middle East markets to offer comprehensive solutions tailored to changing usage patterns. Also, it will enable the development of new uses, to provide users with a one-stop-shop that is simple, customisable, and inclusive.

`Max it` is an open, scalable platform that provides useful services for daily tasks such as managing a phone plan, finances or shopping, and brings together three essential services in one single smartphone interface:

Account functionalities to manage mobile and fixed lines,

Orange Money with all its services for local and international money transfers, payments to billing and merchant partners, bank transfers, credit and savings, and

An ecommerce platform offering digital content (online games, music, TV, videos, news, etc.) and a digital ticketing service allowing customers to buy tickets for concerts, transport, etc.

The first version of ‘Max it’ is already available in five African countries (Cameroon, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Botswana), and will be rolled out sequentially, with functional updates, in the remaining countries of the continent.

From launch, ‘Max it’ will offer not only Orange services but also digital services from local partnerships, as well as services from international partners, to meet users’ expectations. Commenting on the launch of ‘Max it’, Orange said that this application strengthens its position as a multi-service operator.





Previous Orange partnership

‘Max it’ African app follows the previous My Orange and Orange Money applications, used by over 22 million customers every day. In February 2020, Orange expanded the functionality of its Orange Money app by making possible instant currency exchange at no fee for 18 currencies.

In addition, this new application will be launched in five countries and will soon be extended to the 12 other countries where Orange is present in Africa and the Middle East (MEA).

Orange expects to have around 45 million active ‘Max it’ users by 2025, especially in a part of the world where the smartphone is the gateway to everyday digital life, with a fast-growing adoption rate expected to reach 61% of connected customers by 2025.