Orange joins Raisins EUR 100 mln Series D investment round

Existing investors Index Ventures, PayPal, Ribbit Capital and Thrive Capital also participated in the round. The funds will enable Raison to expand its core service in at least two European markets this year and extend its line of investment products.

Orange’s strategic objectives for mobile financial services include two key initiatives with Orange Bank in Europe and Orange Money in Africa. The two companies plan to benefit from each other’s technological assets, while aiming to change the banking market.

With over 75 partner banks, Raisin offers at least 250 savings products to more than 175,000 users in 31 countries. The platform provides banks with access to markets, liquidity across Europe and the opportunity to offer a one-stop-shop savings and investments portfolio directly integrated in their web and mobile interface.